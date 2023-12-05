LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for December 5th, 2023.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 32°. Winds SE→SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Overcast at times. High of 67°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight:

Another chilly night is in store for the KLBK viewing area. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to upper 30s by sunrise on Wednesday. We will remain mostly clear around the region early on, with a few clouds returning an hour or two before sunrise. Overall, we’re calling for a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky, with sustained winds shifting from the east-southeast to the west-southwest as a high pressure system tracks off to our southeast. Speeds of 5-10 MPH can be expected.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Wednesday Morning, December 6th, 2023.

Short Term:

Winds will increase throughout the short term forecast. Sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH are likely Wednesday and Thursday, with sustained speeds increasing to 18-22 MPH Friday. Gusts upwards of 35-45 MPH will result in blowing dust around the region. Overall, winds will be out of the southwest Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, a cold front will pass through the region, shifting winds to the northwest. Behind the front, winds will shift to the north-northwest, filtering in much cooler air. We will see periods of clouds and sun each day, with highs ranging in the 60s and 70s. Thursday and Friday’s highs will be within just a handful of degrees of record highs. Morning lows will be above average, only dropping into the mid 30s to mid 40s for Thursday and Friday mornings.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid December 5th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Strong winds will remain for Saturday and Sunday. Gusts out of the north around 40 MPH will be likely Saturday. Although daytime highs will peak in the 40s and 50s, it’ll feel like the 30s and 40s due to the wind chill. Winds will gradually subside Sunday as highs climb back into the 50s and 60s. We plateau in the mid 50s and 60s Monday, before we start another downward descent in highs for Tuesday. An approaching storm system could also result in some showers over eastern areas, with better precipitation chances arriving by the middle to end of next week. Morning lows will be around freezing each morning, varying from the mid 20s to mid 30s each day. A few teens will even be possible Sunday morning, so be sure to bring in your pets and plants sensitive to the colder air. Make sure outdoor pipes are properly insulated, and loved ones have a way to stay warm.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid December 5th 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, December 5th:

Sunrise: 7:37 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Average High: 57°

Record High: 79° (1939)

Average Low: 30°

Record Low: 10° (1950)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

