LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for April 17th, 2023.

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms early. Low of 53°. Winds SSW 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 89°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Isolated showers and storms will continue early this evening into the overnight hours, especially along and west of Interstate 27/Highway 87. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with gusty winds out of the south-southwest. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH are likely. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s to upper 50s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be warm and windy around the region! Highs will peak in the 80s and 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Lubbock will be close to hitting 90 degrees for the first time this year on Tuesday. Winds will gust upwards of 35-40 MPH out of the southwest, resulting in some patchy blowing dust and an increased risk of fire weather conditions. Outdoor activities that could result in a spark, in addition to outdoor burning, should be postponed. A few high based showers and storms will be possible along and off the Caprock, resulting in some gusty winds in excess of 60 MPH! Most, if not all areas will remain dry. Low temperatures will settle in the 40s and 50s by sunrise on Wednesday

Wednesday could be the first 90 degree day Lubbock sees so far this year! The current forecast calls for a maximum temperature of 90 degrees for the Hub City. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 40 MPH. This will keep blowing dust and heightened fire weather concerns around the South Plains. Other than the patchy dust, we should see a mostly sunny sky around eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be cool, as lows settle into the 40s and 50s as a weak cold front enters the area.

Temperatures will be closer to their seasonal averages for Thursday! Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be variable in direction, with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH expected. Another surge of cold air will arrive overnight, dropping lows into the upper 30s to lower 50s by sunrise on Friday.

Extended Forecast:

A strong cold front will pass through the region on Friday! This will keep high temperatures in the 60s and 70s around the KLBK viewing area. A few showers will be possible over northern areas. A freeze is likely north of Highway 62/82 Friday night into Saturday morning, with temperatures as low as the upper 10s to low 20s north of Highway 70! Highs will remain in the 60s Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures close to freezing again Sunday morning. Monday will be warmer, as highs return to the 70s and 80s! You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 17th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, April 17th:

Sunrise: 7:15 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:20 PM CDT

Average High: 76°

Record High: 94° (1925 & 2006)

Average Low: 47°

Record Low: 23° (1921)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

