LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday afternoon weather update for January 8th, 2024.

A Weather Aware Day remains in effect for the South Plains region for Monday, January 8th, 2024.

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for Curry County, NM through 11 PM MST tonight. Parmer and Castro counties remain under a Blizzard Warning through 8 PM CST tonight. In these areas, 1-3″ of snowfall can be expected. This, combined with wind gusts as high as 65 MPH, will create hazardous travel and greatly reduce visibility at times. A Winter Weather Advisory as also been issued for Bailey, Lamb, Hale, and Swisher counties. Here, up to 1″ of snowfall accumulation is expected. Icy roadways and hazardous travel is also a concern through Tuesday around 9 AM CST.

Active Winter Alerts, Valid 5:15 PM CST Monday, January 8th, 2024.

Another big concern is the low wind chill values we are expecting tonight through Tuesday morning. As colder air moves in, and winds start to subside, we will remain concerned with dangerously low wind chill values. Some of our northernmost locations will see wind chill values close to 0°, if not a degree or two below 0°. With wind chill values this low, frostbite could set in in as little as 30 minutes.

