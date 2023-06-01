LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening severe weather update for June 1st, 2023.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Friday, June 2nd, 2023 for the KLBK viewing area.

Our highest threat level so far this year, a level 3 out of 5 enhanced, has been issued for portions of the South Plains. This includes locations such as Lubbock, Littlefield, Plains, Seminole, and Lamesa, and all other areas shaded in orange below. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for areas in yellow, including the cities of Plainview, Spur, Snyder, Muleshoe, and Hobbs.. All other areas on the Caprock are included in this level 1 out of 5 marginal risk. This includes the cities of Clovis, Dora, Portales, Lovington, and Friona.

Severe weather outlook for Friday, June 2nd, 2023.

Our greatest concern exists with the possibility of large hail on Friday. Some storms will be capable of producing hail stoned upwards of 4″ in diameter, which is just a little larger than softball sized! Damaging wind gusts could be as high as 80 MPH, with a tornado or two possible as well.

Severe weather threat levels for Friday, June 2nd, 2023.

In addition to the concern for severe storms, we are also concerned with the potential for more flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a moderate threat level for flash flooding around portions of the region. This includes areas in reed below such as Lubbock, Plainview, Matador, Muleshoe, and Tulia. Areas in yellow are included in a slight threat level. This includes areas such as Plains, Dora, Lamesa, Snyder, and Guthrie. Areas in green are under a marginal risk for flooding. Some areas will see as much as 6″ of rainfall on Friday!

Flooding potential for Friday, June 2nd, 2023.

Storms are expected to develop in eastern New Mexico along the Texas state line sometime between lunch and 2 PM. Storms will impact areas between the Highway 385 corridor and the Caprock escarpment from 2-4 PM. Areas along and off the Caprock will see storms arrive around 4-6 PM, with extreme eastern portions of the Rolling Plains seeing storms begin around 6-8 PM. Below is a rough timeline of when storms could first arrive in your area. Please note that not everyone will see rainfall. If you’re going to see some, this is the general timeframe for which it could begin.

Expected storm arrival time for Friday, June 2nd, 2023.

Download our KLBK First Warning Weather App to receive to-the-second alerts through the overnight hours! You can also use our interactive radar to track storms as they move into the region. As always, you can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. Stay weather aware, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx