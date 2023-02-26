LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday afternoon update on a Weather Aware Day for Sunday, February 26th, 2023.

Our first round of severe weather for the 2023 season arrives today, Sunday, February 26th, 2023. In addition to severe storms, we are also looking at strong winds returning to the region. Here are the expected impacts across the South Plains.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for yellow shaded counties below until 10 PM Sunday evening. This includes the counties of Briscoe, Hall, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Dickens, and King.

Severe Weather Threat:

A Level 4 out of 5 Moderate Risk for severe storms has been issued for areas shaded in red below. This area has the highest likelihood of seeing severe weather. Areas in orange are included in a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk. Areas in yellow are under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk. Areas in dark green are under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk. Areas in light green are not expected to see severe weather, but a few showers and thunderstorms could be possible.

Severe weather categorical outlook for Sunday, February 26th, 2023.

The main concerns in regard to severe weather will be for the potential of strong wind gusts upwards of 70-80 MPH, in addition to hail up to golf ball sized (1.75″ in diameter). Although they are not our main concern, there is potential to see a few isolated tornadoes across the region.

Categorical severe weather threat level for Sunday, February 26th, 2023.

Storms will begin to develop over the northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area during the early to mid afternoon hours today as a strong Pacific cold front approaches from New Mexico. Storms will be moving pretty swiftly off to the east-northeast due to strong winds aloft. Storms will likely be moving to the east-northeast around 60-70 MPH! These stronger winds could make their way to the ground, which is why we are most concerned with the high wind potential with this particular system. Just outside of our viewing area across Southwest Oklahoma, a widespread damaging wind event known as a derecho is likely. By 9 PM CST, most of the KLBK viewing area should be storm and rain free.

Expected storm arrival time for Sunday, February 26th, 2023.

Strong Winds:

In addition to the threat for severe weather, we are also expecting strong winds across the region throughout the day! Gusts as high as 60-80 MPH are likely for most of the region, especially on the Caprock! As a result, the National Weather Service offices out of Lubbock, Midland, and Albuquerque have issued High Wind Warning for the entire KLBK viewing area! These alerts, with their valid times, are pictured below.

Active wind alerts from Sunday, February 26th, into Monday, February 27th, 2023.

All of our viewing area is currently under a High Wind Warning. For our Texas counties, this warning is valid through 2 AM CST Monday morning. For Curry and Roosevelt counties in eastern New Mexico, this warning remains in effect through 1 AM MST Monday. Lea County in eastern New Mexico, along with Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry counties in western Texas are under a High Wind Warning until 12 AM CST Monday. As you can tell from the timeframe of the alerts, strong winds are expected for the rest of the day. Below is an expected arrival time of the strongest wind gusts, in addition to a maximum possible wind gust for your area.

Expected arrival time of strong winds for Sunday, February 26th, 2023. Maximum possible wind gusts for Sunday, February 26th, 2023.

-Jacob.

