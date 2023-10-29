LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening winter weather update for October 29th, 2023.

Good evening!

Tonight we begin our weather aware day until tomorrow morning at 10:00 A.M. CDT. Temperatures will cool to 27 degrees with Monday (hardly) warming to 44 degrees. Conditions are going to be very chilly with mostly cloudy skies and northeast winds at 15-10 mph.

Monday night looks like there may be another freeze heading into Halloween day. Lubbock’s low will bottom out at 25 degrees with Tuesday remaining very chilly, reaching a high of 54 degrees.

Halloween night will see a low of 29 degrees for what should be another night of freezing weather. Wednesday will begin the warm up area wide with mostly clear skies and light winds shifting away from the north.

Wednesday night into Thursday will see a low of 36 degrees and Thursday will make it back to the upper 60s, still remaining below the current average high of 71 degrees.

Thursday night will see a low of 40 and Friday will make it to above average with a sunny day of 72 degrees.

Into the weekend winds will be from the southwest direction and temperatures will start to boost.

Saturday night will see a low of 45 with Sunday warming up to 69 degrees.

Remember the four P’s while this freezing weather persists! Stay warm!

-Kathryn