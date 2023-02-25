LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday afternoon update on a Weather Aware Day for Sunday, February 26th, 2023.

Our first round of severe weather for the 2023 season will arrive on Sunday, February 26th, 2023. In addition to severe storms, we are also looking at strong winds returning to the region. Here are the expected impacts across the South Plains.

Severe Weather Threat:

A Level 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms has been issued for areas shaded in orange below. This area has the highest likelihood of seeing severe weather. Areas in yellow are under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk. Areas in dark green are under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk.

Severe weather categorical outlook for Sunday, February 26th, 2023.

The main concerns in regard to severe weather will be for the potential of strong wind gusts upwards of 70-80 MPH, in addition to hail up to golf ball sized (1.75″ in diameter). Although they are not our main concern, there is potential to see a few isolated tornadoes across the region.

Categorical severe weather threat level for Sunday, February 26th, 2023.

Storms will begin to develop over the northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area during the early to mid afternoon hours on Sunday. Storms will be moving pretty swiftly off to the east-northeast due to strong winds aloft. These stronger winds could make their way to the ground, which is why we are most concerned with the high wind potential with this particular system. By 9 PM CST, most of the KLBK viewing area should be storm and rain free.

Strong Winds:

In addition to the threat for severe weather, we are also expecting strong winds across the region throughout the day! Gusts as high as 65-75 MPH are likely for most of the region. As a result, the National Weather Service offices out of Lubbock, Midland, and Albuquerque have already issued wind alerts for the KLBK viewing area. Those alerts are pictured below.

Active wind alerts for Sunday, February 26th, 2023.

All of our viewing area is currently under some type of alert, with the exception of Cottle and King counties. Counties in gold are under a High Wind Watch. For our Texas counties, this watch is valid from Noon CST Sunday through 2 AM CST Monday morning. For our New Mexico counties, this watch is valid from 9 AM MST Sunday through 1 AM MST Monday. Counties in pink are under a High Wind Warning from 11 AM CST Sunday through 12 AM CST Monday. As you can tell from the timeframe of the alerts, strong winds are expected for most of the day. Below is an expected arrival time of the strongest wind gusts, in addition to a maximum possible wind gust for your area.

You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App. Stay safe, and remain weather aware everyone!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx