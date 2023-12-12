LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for December 12th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers return. Low of 44°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Heavy rainfall. High of 49°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

Clouds and showers will continue to increase in coverage around the KLBK viewing area tonight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 50s, with the warmest temperatures existing over southeastern portions of the viewing area. Showers will increase from southwest to northeast. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible, but no severe weather is likely. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Some areas could see as much as 0.10″-0.25″ of rainfall through sunrise on Wednesday.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Wednesday Morning, December 13th, 2023.

Short Term:

Heavy rainfall will be the main topic of discussion for the short term. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 0.75″-1.50″ for most of the region from Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon. Some localized totals will exceed 2-3″, which will likely lead to localized flooding all across the region. As of now, eastern areas off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains look to see the heaviest totals. As a result, we have issued Weather Aware Days for both Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday night into Friday morning will feature a wintry mix for areas north of Highway 62/82. Some minor snow accumulations will be possible north of Highway 70, where totals could range from just a trace, to 2″ of snowfall. This could lead to some icy roadways, especially across the Texas Panhandle. Lubbock is expected to remain icy and snow free, although a few flakes could mix in with the cold rain at times. By Friday afternoon, we will be precipitation free, with peeks of sunshine returning just before sunset. Highs will range from the upper 30s to low 50s on both Wednesday and Friday. Thursday will be the coldest day, with highs varying from the low 30s to mid 40s. Morning lows will be close to freezing Thursday and Friday mornings. Wind speeds will be sustained each day around 12-18 MPH, with gusts occasionally approaching 20-30 MPH.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid December 12th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

High temperatures will warm back into the 50s and 60s Saturday through Tuesday, with morning lows remaining in the 20s and 30s. Precipitation chances will remain at 0% through the extended forecast period, with a mostly sunny sky returning Sunday through Tuesday. Winds will remain calmer by West Texas standards, with sustained speeds of 10-15 MPH likely each day. Wind direction will vary from day to day. South-southwesterly winds will return for both Monday and Tuesday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid December 12th 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, December 12th:

Sunrise: 7:42 AM CST

Sunset: 5:40 PM CST

Average High: 55°

Record High: 82° (1937)

Average Low: 29°

Record Low: 6° (1961)

