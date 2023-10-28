LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening winter weather update for October 28th, 2023.

A Weather Aware day has been issued for both Sunday, October 29th and Monday, October 30th, 2023. Our first widespread freeze of the season is expected across the entire KLBK viewing area, and it looks to be accompanied by some wintry precipitation for some.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for both October 29th and 30th, 2023.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for highlighted areas below for the perspective times for each regions. Curry County in eastern New Mexico is included in this advisory from 6 PM MDT Saturday through 6 PM MDT Sunday. Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Bailey, Lamb, Hall, Floyd, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, and Crosby counties are included in this advisory from 4 AM CDT Sunday through 10 AM CDT Monday. Freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected within the advisory areas, and will result in isolated icy patches on area sidewalks, roads, and especially bridges. This will lead to hazardous travel in these regions.

Active Winter Precipitation alerts valid as of 5 PM CDT October 28th, 2023.

We have several different freeze alerts that have also been issued for portions of the KLBK viewing area. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Roosevelt County from 2 AM MDT – Noon MDT Sunday. Here, temperatures as low as 26° are expected. A Freeze Watch has been issued from 7 PM CDT (6 PM MDT) – 1 PM CDT (12 PM MDT) for Lea, Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry counties. Here, temperatures as low as 28° are possible.

Active Winter Temperature alerts valid as of 5 PM CDT October 28th, 2023.

Below is a video of one of our Future Track models showing temperatures and precipitation from tonight through Monday afternoon. Light rain and freezing drizzle will accompany freezing temperatures, making for hazardous travel north of Highway 62/82 Saturday night through early Monday afternoon. This will not be a significant winter event, but it will be potent enough to cause some travel headache.

Future Track from Saturday evening through Monday afternoon. (October 28th – 30th, 2023)

Don’t forget to protect the 4 Ps! Make sure to wrap and insulate exposed water pipes before tonight. Bring in pets and plants sensitive to colder temperatures, and check in on your people! Make sure they have a way to stay warm.

Protect the 4 Ps! People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

