LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for January 11th, 2024.

Tonight: Light wintry mix. Low of 20°. Winds NW 30-40 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 49°. Winds NW→W 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

A light wintry mix is possible over the northern half of the KLBK viewing area this evening, through the early overnight hours. We have limited moisture to work with, with dry air winning out at the surface for most. However, we will have the possibility to see isolated trace to half-inch amounts of snow accumulation. At best, some isolated 1″ amounts will be possible. Although not a lot of snow is expected, there will still be enough to see black ice develop, especially on elevated roadways. Be sure to take it slow around the region through 10 AM Friday morning. Lows will bottom out in the low teens to upper 20s, with strong northwesterly winds around 30-40 MPH. Gusts as high as 55-60 MPH will be possible. By sunrise, winds will begin calming around the region. A clear sky will arrive by the time the sun comes up, too.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Thursday Morning, January 11th, 2024.

Active Alerts:

Wind alerts have been issued for portions of the KLBK viewing area for Thursday, January 11th, 2024 through Friday, January 12th, 2024. A High Wind Warning has been issued for areas in the gold shaded regions below. Here, sustained winds of 30-45 MPH are likely through Friday morning. Gusts as high as 60 MPH are also expected. In the Wind Advisory regions, indicated by the lighter tan color, sustained winds of 25-35 MPH will be accompanied by gusts up to 55 MPH.

Wind Alerts effective through Friday, January 12th, 2024.

Short Term:

After some patchy black ice for Friday morning, weather conditions are expected to improve for the remainder of the day. Highs will peak in the 40s and 50s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northwest around 12-18 MPH. Winds will shift back to the west Friday evening, with overnight lows bottoming out in the 20s and 30s region wide.

We will warm slightly on Saturday, with highs in the 40s and 50s continuing. Northeastern areas will see their high temperatures earlier in the day. Our strong arctic blast will begin to enter northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area Saturday afternoon. Winds will shift from the west to the northeast behind the cold front’s passage. Sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH are expected, with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH likely. Temperatures will quickly fall behind the front. Overnight, lows will fall off into the single digits to low 20s.

We will remain below freezing for all of the KLBK viewing area for the entirety of our Sunday. Daytime highs will only warm into the teens and 20s around the forecast area. We will have a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with possibly some light snow over the southern Texas Panhandle and eastern Rolling Plains. No meaningful accumulation is likely at this time. Winds will keep feel like temperatures in the single digits all day long for the entire region. Sunday night into Monday morning will be bitter cold, with some of our northernmost locations flirting with actual air temperatures below ZERO!

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid January 10th, 2024.

With our incoming Arctic blast, it’s a great time to remind everyone of the 4 Ps! Freezing temperatures are likely for ALL of eastern New Mexico and western Texas from Saturday night through Wednesday afternoon. Be sure to remember the 4 Ps during extreme cold events. Make sure to wrap and insulate exposed water pipes before Saturday night. Bring in pets and plants sensitive to colder temperatures, and check in on your people! Make sure they have a way to stay warm.

Remember the 4 Ps!

Extended Forecast:

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid January 10th 2024.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, January 11th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:58 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 80 (2017)

Record Low: -7° (1918)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains! Take time now to prepare for the incoming arctic blast!

-Jacob

