LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening severe weather update for October 2nd, 2023.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch valid Monday, October 2nd, 2023 as of 4 PM CDT.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for the evening through overnight hours of Monday, October 2nd, 2023. Damaging winds, large hail, an isolated tornado or two, and locally heavy rainfall will all be possible from 5 PM Monday – 4 AM CDT Tuesday. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for highlighted counties above through the respective times listed within the graphic.

Severe Weather Outlook for Monday, October 2nd, 2023. (Valid 4 PM CDT 10/02/2023)

The image above is the Severe Weather outlook for the KLBK viewing area through 5 AM CDT Tuesday morning. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for areas in yellow, with a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk in place for areas in green. Areas in yellow have the highest likelihood of seeing severe weather this evening.

Severe weather threat levels Monday through Wednesday. (Valid 4 PM CDT 10/02/2023)

The image above reflects the main concern with Monday evening through Tuesday morning’s storms. Damaging wind gusts as high as 70 MPH, hail up to tennis ball sized (2.50″ in diameter), an isolated tornado or two, and locally heavy rainfall will be possible across portions of our region. Some areas could see over 2″ of rainfall, which has increased our risk for flash flooding over western portions of the KLBK viewing area.

Storm arrival timeline from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. (Valid 4 PM CDT 10/02/2023)

Showers and thunderstorms will first begin to arrive over western areas around 5-7 PM. The timeframe for arrival in Lubbock will be from 9 PM – Midnight. Strong to severe storms will likely linger outside of the timeframes on the map above. The map’s purpose is to strictly indicate when storms could first start to arrive across different portions of the South Plains.

