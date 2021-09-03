Weather coverage for Labor Day weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas — The weekend starts with showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

By Saturday evening, a cool front will create numerous storms in the panhandle moving southeast by Sunday.

Numerous thunderstorms will be possible for the metro Lubbock area with highs in the 80’s Sunday.

Thunderstorm impacts include frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes, brief wind gusts of 60 miles per hour, and isolated hail up to 1 inch diameter.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Storm chances will increase on Saturday afternoon, with showers and storms also likely on Sunday. Pleasant weather is expected on Monday. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to stay weather aware and remember, #WhenThunderRoarsGoIndoors! #lubwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/ri5EpDFu4v — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) September 3, 2021

