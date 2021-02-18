KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 18th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday afternoon forecast.

Today: Snow flurries. High of 28°. Winds NE 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Patchy freezing fog. Low of 10°. Winds SW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 48°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Scattered snow showers will continue on and off throughout the afternoon hours on Thursday. Minor accumulations less than one inch will be possible for most of the South Plains. Highs today will remain in the 20s area-wide, with icy road conditions expected to persist throughout the day. Tonight, freezing fog and light snow showers will return to the region, as lows range from the single digits to the upper 10s.

By Friday afternoon, high temperatures are expected to finally warm above freezing, bringing an end to the second longest stretch of below freezing temperatures in Lubbock history! Temperatures will top out from the middle 40s to middle 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. By Saturday morning, temperatures will fall into the middle 10s to lower 20s.

This weekend, highs will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Saturday will be a bit warmer than Sunday, but a mostly sunny sky is currently forecasted all weekend long. A weak cold front will pass through the region during the day on Sunday. This will keep our highs in the middle 50s, with some wind gusts upwards of 35 MPH out of the northwest. Morning lows will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s.

Next week, a much more benign weather pattern moves into the region. The forecast calls for high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Monday through Wednesday will be fantastic, so open up those windows and let in some fresh air! Morning lows will start off in the middle 20s to middle 30s.

Have a terrific Thursday! Stay safe out there on the roads.

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley.

