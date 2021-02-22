KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 65°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 31°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 75°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

This week’s forecast is looking A LOT better than what we saw last week! High temperatures for our Monday will range through the 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH. Tonight, we will keep a mostly clear sky around, as lows bottom out close to freezing by Tuesday morning. Winds will occasionally gust over 15 MPH out of the southwest.

Tuesday will be the warmest day out of the next seven. Highs will peak in the lower 70s to lower 80 under a mostly sunny. sky! We went from 40-50 degrees below average last week, to 20 degrees above average this week. As the saying goes; if you don’t like the weather in West Texas, just wait around a few days. It’ll change. Winds will be out of the southwest around 20-25 MPH, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH. Overnight, a cold front will move into the region. Lows will likely range from the upper 20s to the lower 40s. Winds will shift to the northwest overnight, gusting upwards of 30 MPH.

High temperatures will fall just a bit on Wednesday. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon, with winds out of the northeast around 18-22 MPH. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the region, with maybe a few areas of patchy blowing dust. Overnight, temperatures will really begin to cool off as colder air filters in from the north. Lows will range from the middle 10s to the middle 20s.

Temperatures take a dive on Thursday. Highs are only forecasted to top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers will be possible from Thursday evening through Friday morning. The best chance for rain will be to the east of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor. This precipitation is currently forecasted to be mainly in the form of rain. However, a few wet snowflakes could work their way into the mix. As of right now, no travel impacts are expected. By Friday morning, lows will vary from the lower 20s to the lower 30s.

This cold snap will be short lived (hallelujah). High temperatures will return to the 60s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Winds will vary from the southwest to the southeast this weekend, gusting upwards of 30 MPH at times. A stationary front, combined with southeasterly winds, could bring the possibility of a few showers and storms into the region for Saturday and Sunday. There is still a lot of uncertainty amongst the models, but the 7 Day Forecast does note the possibility of some rain chances this weekend. Stay tuned to the KAMC Storm Team. We’ll keep you advised.

Have a wonderful week, and a magnificent Monday!

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley

