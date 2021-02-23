KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 23rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Blowing dust. High of 76°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH, gusts 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 36°. Winds SW, shifting to NE, 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 57°. Winds NE 20-30 MPH.

Temperatures on our Tuesday will be 15-20 degrees above average! We will see highs range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Winds will gust upwards of 40 MPH, bringing blowing dust back into the region. Tonight, a cold front will begin to approach the region from the north. Winds will shift to the northeast by sunrise on Wednesday, with low temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the lower 40s.

Highs will be a few degrees below average for most locations on Wednesday. Temperatures will range from the lower 50s over the northern South Plains, to the lower 60s across the northern Permian Basin. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, lows will be a bit cooler, bottoming out in the lower 20s to lower 30s by Wednesday morning.

Thursday will be the coldest day out of the next seven. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s area-wide. Winds will remain out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. We will see a mostly cloudy sky, and maybe even a few isolated showers to the east of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor. This precipitation will stay in the form of rain. Rainfall totals will remain light, with most areas seeing less than 0.10″. Overnight, isolated showers will exit the region as lows fall into the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Temperatures will rebound this weekend, topping out in the middle 60s to lower 70s from Friday through Sunday. Isolated showers, and maybe even a rumble of thunder, will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances look the best over the eastern half of the region once again, with precipitation totals expected to remain light at this time. Morning lows will moderate somewhat, only ranging from the upper 20s to the middle 40s.

As we head into the beginning of next week, another front will move into the region. This will cool out highs into the 50s, with isolated showers becoming possible once again.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley

