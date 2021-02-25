KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 25th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High of 42°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 28°. Winds E, shifting SW, 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 66°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

Winter is making a return to the South Plains today! High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast, occasionally gusting upwards of 30 MPH. Isolated showers will be possible over the southeastern two-thirds of the region. Accumulation totals will likely remain below 0.10″ area wide. Tonight, isolated showers will remain possible before midnight. By early Friday morning, we will see some clearing as lows fall below freezing. Temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s by sunrise on Friday.

Friday will feel more like spring across the KAMC viewing area! Highs will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH, with some areas of patchy blowing dust. Overall, it’s going to be a great day! Be sure to get outside and enjoy a little sunshine. Overnight, we will keep a partly to mostly clear sky across the region. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to upper 30s by Saturday morning.

If you thought Friday’s forecast was nice, just wait for Saturday! Highs will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will continue to be a bit breezy out of the southwest, so more blowing dust could be possible. Isolated showers will be possible over the extreme eastern Rolling Plains into Big Country. Saturday night into Sunday, we will keep a few clouds around, as lows get into the lower 30s to lower 40s by Sunday morning.

On Sunday, a cold front will begin to push into the region. This will result in an increased chance for showers over the extreme eastern fringes of the KAMC viewing area. In those areas, rain totals should remain less than 0.10″. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible! High temperatures will range from the lower 60s to the lower 50s across the region, with winds out of the northeast around 20-25 MPH. Overnight, another round of precipitation will move in from New Mexico. This could transition into a wintry mix as it moves through the South Plains, and last through Monday afternoon. Not much is expected in terms of snow, sleet or ice accumulations. Temperatures will only bottom out in the upper 20s to middle 30s by Monday morning.

Temperatures will warm above freezing during the late morning hours on Monday, so not much in the way of travel impacts are expected due to wintry weather. High temperatures will peak in the upper 30s to middle 40s on Monday. Light rain will remain possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Precipitation totals from this event could be as high as 0.25″ for some locations. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the lower 40s, with no wintry precipitation looking likely.

By Tuesday into Wednesday of next week, we will warm back up with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. We are getting into more of a typical West Texas winter pattern, so be prepared for areas of blowing dust and big temperature swings! Nothing out of the ordinary is anticipated over the next seven days. We will keep you advised.

Have an amazing Thursday!

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx