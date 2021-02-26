KAMC AM Weather Webcast February 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 70°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 33°. Winds SW, 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 76°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

We have made it to the end of the work-week, and it looks like mother nature is bringing in the warmer temperatures just in time for our Friday! High temperatures are forecasted to top out in the middle 60s to lower 70s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH, so some patchy blowing dust is possible. Tonight, we will see a few clouds around the area with winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be another pleasant, spring-like day! High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. A few lower 80s are certainly possible! Winds will be breezy at times, coming from the southwest with gusts around 35 MPH. We will see a few more clouds around the region as well. Overnight, we’ll see a few clouds around, as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s by Sunday morning.

A cold front will pass through the area on Sunday, dropping our high temperatures below their seasonal averages. In Lubbock, our average high this time of year is 60 degrees. Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 40s to the middle and upper 50s. Winds will shift to the northeast around 20-25 MPH, making it feel like the 40s and 30s all day. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky for most of the KAMC viewing area. Overnight, lows will range from the middle 20s to the upper 30s.

On Monday, a low pressure system will begin to enter the South Plains from southern New Mexico. This will bring a light rain and wintry mix to the region on Monday. Some minor snow/sleet/ice accumulations will be possible for most of the region. The best timeframe for this to occur will be before 2 PM. During the afternoon and evening hours, the low pressure system will move into the area. Temperatures will peak in the middle 30s to middle 40s. Any snow/sleet/ice that accumulates during the morning on Monday will melt during the afternoon. Minor travel impacts will be possible Monday morning, and then again by Monday night into Tuesday morning. Liquid equivalent amounts will be between 0.00″-0.30″ area-wide, with the northwestern half of the KAMC Viewing area possibly seeing around 1 inch of snow/sleet/ice accumulation.

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will return to the middle 60s under a sunny sky, with breezy winds out of the southwest gusting upwards of 40 MPH. Wednesday and Thursday are also expected to have above average temperatures, as highs top out in the lower and middle 70s.

Have a fantastic Friday, and a wonderful weekend!

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley

