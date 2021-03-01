KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High of 47°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 24°. Winds SW, 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 62°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Isolated areas of a light wintry mix will continue throughout the morning hours of our Monday. There us a layer of dry air near the surface, which is causing most of the precipitation to evaporate before it ever makes it to the ground. However, where precipitation rates are heavier, a few snowflakes and sleet pellets are making it to the surface. This activity will be heaviest over western portions of the South Plains, where up to 1 inch of snow and sleet accumulations will be possible. Precipitation will come to an end by 2 PM this afternoon, as high temperatures top out in the middle 30s over the western South Plains, to the lower 50s off the caprock. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Tonight, our sky will clear with winds shifting to the southwest. Lows will bottom out from the upper 10s to the lower 30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be much warmer across the region, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 50s to upper 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. During the overnight hours, temperatures will begin to fall through the 40s and 30s. By Wednesday morning, we cool down into the upper 20s to middle 30s.

High temperatures on Wednesday will top out a good 8-12 degrees above average. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the KAMC viewing area, with highs topping out in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times, gusting upwards of 30 MPH out of the southwest. Overnight, clouds will begin to increase as our next storm system moves into the region. Lows will bottom out in the middle 30s to middle 40s by Thursday morning.

Our next storm system is expected to move into the region on Thursday. This will bring some isolated showers, maybe even a few rumbles of thunder, to northern areas. Precipitation totals will remain light across the region, with maybe up to 0.20″ for some areas. High temperatures will top out in the middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast, gusting upwards of 35 MPH at times. Overnight, lows will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers will remain possible.

Isolated showers will be possible again on Friday, with high temperatures falling back down close to their seasonal averages. We will see temperatures peak in the middle 50s to middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift to the north, gusting upwards of 40 MPH at times. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

High temperatures will warm back though the 60s, into the lower 70s this weekend. Blowing dust is expected as winds are forecasted to gust upwards of 40 MPH at times. As of right now, no precipitation is expected on Saturday and Sunday, but we will keep a partly cloudy sky across the South Plains. Morning lows will range from the upper 20s to the lower 40s.

Have a wonderful week!

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley

