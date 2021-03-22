KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Blowing dust and storms. High of 69°. Winds SW 30-50 MPH.

Tonight: Clearing sky. Low of 35°. Winds NW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 67°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

The potential for a few strong to severe storms exists for our Monday. Areas along and to the east of a line from Turkey to Snyder have the potential to see thunderstorm wind gusts upwards of 70 MPH, ping pong ball sized hail (1.50″), and an isolated tornado. Storms are forecasted to develop near the Lubbock metro between 11 AM and 1 PM. We could see some small hail or gusty winds in Lubbock, but the severe weather threat is expected to remain to our east.

Aside from the severe weather, today will be breezy across all of the KAMC viewing area. A wind advisory has been issued for most of the region, as wind gusts are expected to approach 60 MPH at times. Blowing dust is expected across all of the South Plains. Due to the extremely dry conditions across the region, a Red Flag Warning has also been issued for portions of the region. Highs today will range from the upper 50s over northwestern portions of the South Plains, to the middle 70s over the Rolling Plains. Tonight, winds will calm as our sky clears. Winds will be out of the northwest around 12-18 MPH. Lows will range from the middle 20s to the lower 40s. Bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to freezing temperatures.

Conditions will be calmer on Tuesday, with high temperatures topping out from the middle 50s to the upper 60s. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the region, with winds out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, lows will drop into the lower 30s to middle 40s.

On Wednesday, a low pressure system will track through the Panhandle and northern South Plains. This will increase our wind gusts to near 40 MPH. Highs will range from the lower 40s to the middle 60s. Northern locations will be cooler, and southern areas will be warmer. It might be just cold enough for us to see some light snow showers over northwestern portions of the region throughout the day on Wednesday. No accumulations or travel impacts are expected. Overnight, lows will bottom out in the middle 20s to middle 30s. Once again, bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to freezing temperatures.

For the remainder of the week, on into the weekend, highs will rebound through the 60s, eventually topping out in the middle and upper 70s this weekend! We will see those breezy conditions hang around, with patchy blowing dust possible from Thursday through Sunday. Morning lows will steadily warm back into the upper 30s to lower 50s. No rain chances are in the forecast, so it looks like we will not see much improvement to our current drought status over the next seven days. We will keep you advised.

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx