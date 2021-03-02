KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 2nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 64°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear sky. Low of 31°. Winds SW, 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 75°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Spring-like weather is expected to last through the middle of the week, with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s, and even the lower 80s for some. Before we get to the above average temperatures, we are forecasting highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s for our Tuesday, with winds out of the southwest upwards of 25 MPH. Tonight, we will keep the clear sky around with low temperatures dropping near freezing on the caprock. Off into the Rolling Plains, lows will like stay in the middle 30s.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be quite a bit above average. We will top out in the upper 60s to lower 80s on both days, with winds increasing out of the southwest. Gusts will be as high as 45 MPH at times. Blowing dust is expected across the region on Thursday. These stronger wind gusts, combined with our ongoing drought conditions, will create an increased risk for fire weather. We are also expecting a cold front to move through the South Plains later in the day on Thursday. This will bring isolated showers to areas north of the Highway 82 corridor. Precipitation amounts should remain less than 0.15″. Overnight lows will be on the mild side, only dropping into the middle 30s to middle 40s.

Friday and Saturday will be a bit cooler across the region. The passing cold front will exit the KAMC viewing area on Friday, keeping a few clouds around the region. Highs will remain in the upper 50s to middle 60s each day, which is right where they should be this time of year. Winds will shift to the north on Friday behind the front, but will quickly shift to the southeast on Saturday. Blowing dust will be possible on Friday. Winds will be calmer on Saturday, so blowing dust is not expected to be as widespread. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 40s each night.

Sunday and Monday will be warm and windy across the region, as highs return to the upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds will increase in speed out of the southwest, with gusts over 40 MPH at times. Blowing dust is expected across the area, with fire weather increasing once again. Refrain from any outdoor burning. Morning lows will remain on the mild side, only bottoming out from the middle 30s to the middle 40s.

Have a terrific Tuesday South Plains!

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley

