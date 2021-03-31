KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 31st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 61°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Near freezing. Low of 33°. Winds S 10-20 MPH

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 66°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Yesterday’s cold front is still bringing impacts to the South Plains today. High temperatures will remain around 10-15 degrees below average, topping out from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Winds will be a little breezy for the first half of the day, with gusts upwards of 30 MPH. This afternoon, gusts will calm to 20 MPH. We will see a mostly sunny sky across all of the KAMC viewing area. Tonight, lows will drop near freezing for areas along and to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Be sure to bring in any pets or plants that may be sensitive to the colder temperatures.

Temperatures will still be slightly below average tomorrow, as highs range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the region for most of the day before clouds begin to move back in around sunset. Throughout the day, winds will occasionally gust upwards of 25 MPH out of the south. Thursday night into Friday morning is when winds will begin to increase. Gusts as high as 40 MPH will be possible, as lows fall into the middle 30s to lower 50s.

We will return to our seasonal average temperatures on Friday, as highs peak in the middle 60s to middle 70s. Winds will remain breezy out of the south, gusting upwards of 40 MPH. Some patchy blowing dust could create a haze on the horizon. Aside from the dust, we will see a partly cloudy sky across the region. A few clouds will hang around the area overnight as low temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s to middle 50s.

This weekend will be mostly sunny and warm across the South Plains. On Saturday, we will see temperatures warm into the 70s and lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust upwards of 30 MPH out of the south. On Sunday, we will see more sunshine and stronger winds. Gusts as high as 40 MPH and patchy blowing dust will be possible for our Easter Sunday! Highs on Sunday will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Morning lows for each day this weekend will be quite mild, only dropping into the lower 40s to middle 50s.

Next week, a high pressure system will build over the region. This will keep us dry and mostly sunny, with just a few passing clouds across the region. Southwesterly winds upwards of 40 MPH will bring patchy blowing dust and warmer temperatures into the KAMC viewing area. The winds will cause a bit of a ‘downslope effect’ across the region. Downsloping winds bring warmer, drier air down the leeward side of the Rocky Mountains. This will increase our highs into the middle and upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday, with some locations seeing their first 90 degree days of the year! We will continue to monitor the possibility of this heat wave, and keep you advised!

Have a wonderful Wednesday, and happy last day of March!

-Jacob.

