KAMC Weather Webcast March 3rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday afternoon forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 77°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 41°. Winds SW, 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 76°. Winds SW 25-35 MPH, gusts upwards of 45 MPH.

A nice and warm day is expected across the region for our Wednesday. High temperatures will range through the 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Get out and enjoy the day, because it’s rare for us to have days as nice as today! Tonight, winds will remain out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. Clouds will increase, as lows bottom out in the middle 30s to middle 40s by Thursday morning.

Temperatures are forecasted to top out above their seasonal averages once again on Thursday, with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the upper 70s. A few lower 80s will be possible over the Rolling Plains. Winds will be quite breezy at times, gusting upwards of 40 MPH out of the southwest. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the region. The breezier winds, combined with our ongoing drought conditions, will generate a critical risk for fire weather for most of the region. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from 11 AM to 7 PM on Thursday. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged, and wildfire potential is high. The stronger winds will be caused by a strong low pressure system moving through the Texas Panhandle, and a cold front pushing through the South Plains. Overnight, temperatures will bottom out in the middle 30s to middle 40s.

The effects of our cold front will be felt on Friday. Highs will be slightly below average, topping out in the middle 50s to lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will remain breezy out of the north, gusting upwards of 45 MPH. Blowing dust will be possible once again. Overnight, we will keep a few clouds around, as lows bottom out in the upper 20s to middle 30s.

Temperatures will warm through the 60s on Saturday and Sunday, with winds increasing across the region. Gusts will exceed 40 MPH at times, bringing blowing dust back into the region once again. Morning lows will range from the upper 20s to the upper 30s.

Next week, highs will return to the 70s on Monday and Tuesday, with wind gusts still exceeding 40 MPH at times. Blowing dust and fire weather will continue to be a concern through the middle of next week. Clouds will increase on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in a mostly cloudy sky. Morning lows will also be above average, ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Get out and enjoy the nice weather!

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley

