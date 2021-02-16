Tuesday Morning Winter Storm Update

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on the winter storm that is bringing significant impacts to the South Plains.

Light to moderate snowfall will continue throughout our Tuesday. As of 10:45 AM this morning, the heaviest snowfall was located to the southwest of Highway 84. You can check out the latest radar image here. Temperatures area-wide were ranging from the single digits, to the upper 10s. Wind chill values were ranging from 10 degrees below zero, to 10 degrees above zero.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for most of the South Plains until 6 PM CDT tonight. Around an inch of additional accumulation is possible for everyone within the advisory area. Be sure to prepare for slick roads and cold wind chill values. Symptoms of hypothermia could occur in as little as 30 minutes in these types of conditions.

As we continue throughout the afternoon and evening hours, snow will continue to spread east, becoming moderate to heavy at times. The bulk of the activity will exit the metro region by 4 PM this afternoon. Light to moderate snow showers will be possible once again tonight, as our upper level disturbance tracks through the Panhandle.







Lubbock could pick up an additional 1-2 inches of accumulation before all is said and done with. Northeastern areas will see the highest totals from this event, with some locations seeing up to 6 inches of snow.

Travel conditions will deteriorate throughout the day on Tuesday, with slick spots lingering into our Wednesday and Thursday morning commutes. High temperatures are only forecasted to remain in the 20s and 30s through Thursday, with morning lows down in the single digits to lower 10s. Please limit your time outdoors, and try to stay inside as much as possible. Travel is still only recommended if it is absolutely necessary. The worst road conditions are expected to occur along and to the northeast of Highway 84.

If you’re sick and tired of winter, we’ve got some good news for you! By Friday, highs are forecasted to return to the 50s, with more widespread upper 50s and lower 60s this weekend! Hang in there South Plains, because we’re getting closer to the light at the end of a cold and snowy tunnel.

Be safe, and stay warm!

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx