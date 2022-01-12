Weather Headlines – January 13th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an updated forecast in your weather headlines.
• Highs remain in the 60s Thursday and Friday, with some areas warming all of the way into the upper 70s!
• Morning lows will remain at or below freezing for the next week.
• Gusty winds will result in an elevated risk for fire weather conditions on Friday. Gusts near 40-50 MPH are expected.
• A strong cold front moves through the KLBK viewing area late Friday night into Saturday morning, shifting our winds from the west to the north.
• A few sprinkles or snowflakes will be possible from 6 PM Friday through 8 AM Saturday. No impacts are expected at this time.
• Highs fall below average for Saturday, with most areas struggling to warm out of the 30s.
• Feel like temperatures will remain below freezing from Friday night through Sunday afternoon.
• Hard freeze expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, with lows plummeting into the single digits to low 20s.
• We will be warm on Sunday, before a weak cold front moves in on Monday. This will drop highs back down to seasonal averages for our Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.
• Warmer than average temps will stick around as we head into the middle of next week.
•Unfortunately, no rainfall is expected within the next seven days.
Have a great Thursday, South Plains!
-Jacob.
