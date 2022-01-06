Weather Headlines – January 7th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an updated forecast in your weather headlines.

• Friday starts off with temperatures in the 10s and 20s, with wind chills in the single digits.

• A brief warm up will occur across the KLBK viewing area for Friday and Saturday, with highs ranging from the mid 50s to mid 60s on Friday, and the mid 60s to mid 70s for Saturday.

• A cold front moves through the South Plains Saturday night into Sunday. Highs fall below average Sunday, peaking in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

• Seasonal temps return Monday and Tuesday, before our next weather-maker arrives Wednesday.

• Rain chances increase Wednesday, with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. No wintry precipitation is expected. Isolated showers stick around through Thursday morning, with seasonal temps Thursday afternoon!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 7th, 2022

Have a fabulous Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx