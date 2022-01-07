Weather Headlines – January 8th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an updated forecast in your weather headlines.

• Above average temperatures and an elevated risk for fire weather will exist for most of the South Plains on Saturday. Highs range from the mid 60s to mid 70s, with southwesterly winds upwards of 35 MPH.

• High temperatures for Sunday will occur at midnight, with temperatures falling for the rest of the day behind a strong cold front. Temperatures will rebound into the mid 40s to mid 50s Sunday afternoon, with a hard freeze expected Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows will fall into the low teens to mid 20s.

• A calm and seasonal pattern will return to the region for Monday, with highs in the 50s. Another freeze will occur Monday night into Tuesday morning.

• An overcast sky is expected on Tuesday, with highs around their seasonal averages.

• Our next disturbance moves through on Wednesday, increasing rain chances across the KLBK viewing area. Some areas could see as much as 0.50″ of rainfall. No wintry weather is expected.

• Lingering showers will exit the area by late Thursday morning, with highs warming back above average.

• A cold front will usher in colder temperatures for Friday, with high temperatures falling back below average. A hard freeze is expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

