Weather Headlines – January 9, 2022

Happy Sunday! Forecaster Emily Falkenberg has a look at today’s weather headlines.

A strong cold front moved through the South Plains Saturday night and a hard freeze is expected across the region Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s and 30s with winds between 20-25 miles per hour.

Seasonal weather patterns will take over the start of the work week with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. The next chance of precipitation could arrive Wednesday into Thursday, and some folks could get up to 0.50″ of rainfall.