Weather Ready Nation – Fall Driving Tips

We all know the Earth sits on an axis of about 23.5 degrees and swivels back and forth every six months. This results in our seasons, and as it does so, our sun angles here on the surface change through the year. However, the changing sun angles can come at a cost for many of us.



Dianah Ascencio from the Texas Department of Transportation explains, “driving at sunrise or sunset brings the added challenge of roadway glare. Which can make it much harder to see the road ahead and potential hazards, creating an added risk to drivers.”

Thankfully, there’s plenty of tips and minor adjustments you can make inside your vehicle to minimize these risks.



“So when driving into the sun motorists should one, slow down and stay focused on driving and the roadway. And keep in mind that other drivers are being impacted by the glare. So leaving more room to follow when the sun is in your eyes can be hard to see if other cars in front of you […] If you’re having a difficult time seeing the road it can be helpful to use to the lane markings to help guide you. Investing in polarized sunglasses can help reduce sun glare. And then use your sun visor, it can also help to block out the sun. One more thing can be driving with your headlights on to increase your visibility to other drivers so other drivers can see you as well.”



Additionally, making sure the inside and outside of your car is clean will help you and other motorists safe.



“We do encourage people to slow down when sun glare is an issue. And just to take extra precautions because we are now in the school year. So we want to make sure, especially if you’re in a school zone, to stay alert and slow down. Especially if you’re having issues with sun glare.”