Weather Ready Nation – Heat Stroke Awareness Day

Heat stroke is a condition that results from when our bodies’ temperature rises to above 104 degrees. This is more common in the summer months as more people are outdoors not taking adequate precautions to keep their bodies from overheating.



Jenn Daniel, Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Lubbock explains. “For adults, we want to make sure on these hot days you are drinking lots of water, take frequent breaks, if you have to be outside try to get in doors into the air conditioning, or at least be under some shade. But take those frequent breaks and listen to your body. Once your body starts sweating really badly, if you start getting headaches, you’re feeling nauseous, your body is saying “I have had enough. I need to take a break”.



One of the most common age group to suffer from heat stroke are children up to age 5. For many new parents, their daily routines may be drastically different than before baby, and forgetfulness caused by lack of sleep from being a new parents can have dire consequences.



Daniel further explains, “Well first, cars heat up very, very quickly. In fact, in just the first 10 minutes of being inside a closed car the temperature is going to rise about 19 degrees […] Children’s bodies warm up about 3 to 5 times faster than adults. So we really need to be very careful with them because they’re just very sensitive to the heat. And at 104 degrees for a body temperature a child is going to have a heat stroke. And if they reach 107 degrees, their body begins to shut down […]

Heat Stroke Awareness Day was founded because it is entirely preventful. By raising awareness, the hope is to eliminate heat related deaths entirely. Here are a few steps and reminders to help us all stay safe from the heat this summer.



“If you have your child in the back of your car, when you put them in the child seat, make sure you put a phone, purse, a briefcase, something that is going to remind you […] so when you get home or to your destination, you make sure you check for that child. Also, you can have your daycare or babysitter call if the child has not arrived on time […] A lot of times, they are playing hide and seek, or they find the car to be a place of comfort. So you want to make sure you keep your doors locked, always know where your children are, and also teach your children that playing in a hot car is not a safe place to hide in hide-n-seek […] and for adults, listen to your body. If you see anyone with heat stroke symptoms, you need to call 911 immediately. And if you see a child left in a hot car, call 911 immediately,” says Daniel.