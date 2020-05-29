Weather Ready Nation – J Ferg Pros

“There’s a wide array of damage that can occur to a roof after a severe hail storm […] the velocity, the speed of which it was moving, how much wind was involved with it? And then if it’s jagged hail or if it’s real smooth hail, and so all of those things are going to play a part in the type of damage that occurs,” President and CEO JR Ferguson explains.



After a severe weather event, it’s easy to see the impact hail has made on your car, but roof damage on your home can be much harder to identify. With how frequently we see hail here on the South Plains, it’s imperative to know when you should get your roof assessed.



JR says, “The easiest one is, if you just walk out onto your front porch, your front door, back door, whatever it is, if you see a lot of granules on the ground, that’s a tell tale sign. If you’re seeing granules on the sidewalk and on the grass that weren’t there previously, there’s a really good chance you have some hail damage.”



Thankfully, the fine people over at J Ferg have you all covered with free roof inspections. However, he does have some advice.



JR further explains, “There’s no risk to have someone come look at it, and with the amount of volume that we’re going to be seeing with all of these claims it would be in everyone’s best interest to go ahead and get in line to at least start the adjustments, start the insurance claims process. And the reason is because that can generally take 2 to 4 weeks to get that completed. And so a lot of times on hail damage, the problems do not show their faces immediately, it takes a little bit of time. And so once they start showing the problems that they’re having, if they have to wait another 2 or 4 weeks to get that process done, they really could put themselves in a bad situation.”