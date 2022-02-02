LUBBOCK, Texas– The following are weather related announcements we received for Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288 (but due to COVID-19 precautions, we have limited staff in the newsroom). Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK. There is also another view of the closing or delays HERE.

Schools:

Snyder ISD: Early release at 12:00 p.m., PreK & Kindergarten release at 11:30am.

Government/Other:

No updates at this time.

Churches: