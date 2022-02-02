LUBBOCK, Texas– The following are weather related announcements we received for Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Schools:
- Snyder ISD: Early release at 12:00 p.m., PreK & Kindergarten release at 11:30am.
Government/Other:
- No updates at this time.
Churches:
- No updates at this time.