LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening winter weather update.

A Weather Aware Day remains in effect through Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 as a winter storm continues to bring a wintry mix of precipitation and hazardous travel to the South Plains.

Here are the most recent weather alerts in effect for the KLBK viewing area. Counties shaded in the magenta color are under an Ice Storm Warning through 9 AM Thursday. This includes the counties of Dickens, King, Scurry, Borden, Dawson, and Kent. In this area, up to an additional 0.10″-0.20″ of ice accretion is possible. Counties shaded in purple are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This includes the counties of Gaines, Lea, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Crosby, Lubbock, Hockley, Cochran, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Hall, Briscoe, and Swisher, which will remain under this advisory until 9 AM Thursday morning. Here, up to an additional 0.10″ of ice accretion is possible, with eastern areas seeing most, and western areas seeing little to none.

Active weather alerts in effect through Thursday morning.

From 6 PM through midnight, precipitation will remain in the form of a wintry mix around the region. Precipitation rates will remain light, which will keep us from seeing a lot of accumulation around the area. Areas west of Highway 385 will not see much in the way of precipitation at all. We will still see enough precipitation for the rest of the region to create hazardous travel, making it dangerous to get out on area roadways. Temperatures will remain below freezing for the entire region during this time period. As our system begins to pull out of the area, colder air will filter in behind it. This will result in the transition over to a light snow. Minor accumulations are expected, mainly less than 0.75″.

From midnight through 6 AM CST Thursday, precipitation will begin to end from west to east. Areas along and to the west of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor will transition over to a light snow, with the rest of the region seeing a wintry mix. Minor snow accumulations up to 0.75″ will be possible, with an additional 0.10″ of ice accretion possible. Travel should only occur if it is absolutely necessary Thursday morning.

From 6 AM through noon Thursday, precipitation will continue to end from west to east, with more sunshine expected during the afternoon. Road conditions will improve after noon CST, but most likely not until then. Thursday afternoon will feature more sunshine with improving conditions. A few slick spots will remain Thursday night through Friday morning, especially over the eastern South Plains.

Overall, our main concern with hazardous travel exists through 12 PM CST Thursday. Travel during this time frame should only occur if it is absolutely essential. The less people we have on the roadways, the less crashes we’ll have, resulting in a lower risk of loss of life.

Winter Storm Severity Index impacts through Thursday.

Ice accretions will be highest over eastern areas, possibly resulting in power outages. Isolated snow on the backside of this event could result in up to 1″ of accumulation for some, but does not look likely as of now.

Forecast ice accretion through Thursday.

Stay weather aware, and stay warm, South Plains!

