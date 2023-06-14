LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Wednesday weather update for June 14th, 2023.

Today: The heat is rising all across the region. We will reach a high of 90 degrees here in Lubbock. Afternoon sunshine is expected with conditions remaining clear for most of the night.

Tonight: We will drop down to 64 degrees with winds around 10-15 mph. Skies will continue to be clear throughout the night.

Tomorrow: Lubbock will reach the upper 90s: 98 degrees as our high! Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the south, southwest at 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Thursday night will drop to 63 degrees. Friday will peak to 97 degrees with very hot conditions throughout the South Plains. Winds will shift from the northwest to south at speeds around 8-12 mph. Skies will be sunny throughout the day with minimal coverage.

Friday night will drop to 68 degrees with warm and breezy conditions for the day. Saturday will have a high of 97 degrees with winds around 15-20 mph.

Saturday night will be another warm one with a low of 66 degrees. Sunday will stay consistent with a high of 99 degrees again. There will be some more clouds in the sky for some partly cloudy conditions.

Sunday night will cool down to 68 degrees and Monday reaching triple digits; 102 degrees! Sky conditions will be partly cloudy with winds around 10-15 mph.

Monday night will be the warmest yet; barely cooling to 71 degrees for the low. Our high Tuesday will stay in triple digits; 102 again. Skies will clear up giving us some more sunshine.

Enjoy the heat and stay hydrated!

-Kathryn