Wednesday, July 28 PM Weather

Happy Wednesday! It was another day for scattered storms to impact the South Plains region. The storms predominantly stayed to the far southern portions of the South Plains. Temperatures warmed up into the 90s which you can expect through the weekend. Make sure you are taking all the heat safety precautions by wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated. As we get through the weekend, a cold front will move into the region dropping those temperatures in the mid 80s for the start of the first week of August.

