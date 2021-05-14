Weekend Severe Weather Update for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on the potential for severe weather across the South Plains this weekend.

Our threat for severe weather across the KLBK viewing area is increasing as we head into Friday afternoon, and will linger on into early next week. The areas in dark green (pictured below) are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe storms this evening, especially after 5 PM.

Friday’s severe weather threat.

Damaging winds around 60 MPH and quarter sized hail (1.00″ in diameter) are the main risks for Friday afternoon. Localized heavy rainfall could also result in some flash flooding across northwestern portions of the South Plains. The city of Lubbock is not included in the severe weather potential for Friday. However; a few passing showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Most of the storms that do develop will drop below severe limits by 10 PM CDT this evening.







Saturday will be the day that all of the KLBK viewing area needs to remain weather aware. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk has been issued for the regions shaded in yellow below, and a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk has been issued for areas shaded in the dark green (pictured below). The city of Lubbock is included in the level 2 out of 5 slight risk.

Saturday’s severe weather threat.

Our main concern for Saturday will be wind gusts upwards of 70 MPH, large hail near ping pong ball sized (1.50″ in diameter), isolated tornadoes, and localized flash flooding. Timing will be mainly after 5 PM.

Texas Tech Commencement has been moved from Jones AT&T stadium, into the United Supermarkets arena. The time of Saturday’s commencement has also been moved up to earlier in the morning. Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team as storms begin to roll in. We will keep you safe through the storms.

Next week, it appears several more rounds of severe weather will be possible. We will have the latest details on that threat for you throughout the weekend. Please stay weather aware tonight, Saturday, and again on Sunday.

Have a great weekend, and congrats to all of our new graduates across the South Plains!

-Jacob.

