LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for February 16th, 2023.

Tonight: Cold and clear. Low of 18°. Winds NW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Clouds late. High of 52°. Winds NW→SW 10-15 MPH.

Another cold night will fall on the South Plains tonight. Low temperatures are on track to plummet into the lower 10s over the northwestern South Plains, with the rest of the region dropping into the 10s and 20s. The biggest difference we’ll see tonight compared to last night will be the calmer winds. Wind-chill values will be about 10-15 degrees warmer across the region, making our Friday morning a bit more bearable. Winds will be out of the northwest tonight, with sustained speeds only around 8-12 MPH. A clear sky will remain around the region.

Friday will be another below average day, but not quite as cold as what we had around the region on Thursday. Daytime highs are on track to peak in the 40s and 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 10-15 MPH expected. By late afternoon into the early evening hours, clouds will begin to increase from the southwest. These clouds will linger overnight Friday into Saturday, keeping low temperatures a bit more elevated. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 20s to mid 30s by sunrise Saturday.

We will see temperatures closer to their seasonal averages on Saturday! Highs will climb into the 50s and 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Areas south of Highway 380 could see a few stray showers. Rainfall totals will remain below 0.10″ for any areas that do see a few showers. Winds will be out of the southwest, gusting upwards of 30-35 MPH throughout the day. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be mild, as temperatures only drop into the low 30s to mid 40s.

As we round out the weekend, temperatures will continue to rise across the KLBK viewing area! We are forecasting high temperatures to be around 8-12 degrees above average around western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Sunday, peaking in the mid 60s to mid 70s! We will keep a cloudy sky around the region, with gusty west-southwesterly winds as high as 40 MPH. This could bring in some patchy blowing dust. Sunday night into Monday morning will be very warm for this time of year. Low temperatures will only fall into the 40s and 50s!

Extended Forecast:

Warm and windy will remain the keywords to the forecast from Monday through Wednesday! High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to lower 80s from eastern New Mexico to areas off the Caprock! Warmest temperatures will exist off the Caprock, across the Rolling Plains! Winds will be out of the west and southwest each day, with sustained speeds of 20-30 MPH expected. Gusts as high as 50-55 MPH could prompt more wind advisories across the KLBK viewing area next week. Our next storm system will move into the region Tuesday into Wednesday. This could bring some rainfall to some. As of now, it does not look like anything too meaningful is expected. Cooler temperatures will return to the region by Thursday, as morning lows bottom out in the 20s and 30s, with afternoon highs climbing into the 50s and 60s. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 16th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, February 16th:

Sunrise: 7:31 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:32 PM CDT

Average High: 60°

Record High: 85° (2011)

Average Low: 31°

Record Low: 5° (2021)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

