LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for March 14th, 2023.

Tonight: Cloudy and mild. Low of 42°. Winds S 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Patchy dust. High of 78°. Winds SW 25-30 MPH, gusts ~40-45 MPH.

Breezy conditions will return to the South Plains overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Gusts as high as 40 MPH are likely under an increasingly cloudy sky. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to lower 50s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be warm and windy around eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Highs will peak in the 70s, with southwestern areas likely flirting with the low 80s! We will see a mostly cloudy sky around the area. Winds will remain strong, with gusts approaching 50 MPH out of the southwest at times. This has resulted in an elevated risk of fire weather conditions over eastern New Mexico, and extreme western Texas. Areas of patchy blowing dust are also likely. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be warm and windy, with lows only dropping into the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Thursday is expected to be a day of change around the region. A strong cold front will move in later in the afternoon and evening hours. This will result in quite the spread of temperatures around the KLBK viewing area. Northern locations will peak with high temps in the 50s, and southern locations will warm into the mid 70s! Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest behind the front, with gusts as high as 40-45 MPH likely. We are anticipating some showers and even thunderstorms to accompany this front. Thankfully, no severe storms are expected. A few snowflakes may mix in over the southern Texas Panhandle late Thursday night, as lows plummet into the 20s and 30s.

St. Patrick’s Day 2023 could be the coldest one Lubbock has seen since 1993! Highs will remain in the 40s for most, with southern areas reaching high temperatures in the mid to low 50s. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the forecast area, with winds shifting from the northeast to the southeast throughout the day. Gusts as high as 25-30 MPH will be possible. Friday night into Saturday morning will be quite cold, as temperatures cool into the low 20s to low 30s. Be sure to bring in any plants or pets sensitive to the freezing temperatures, and turn off any automated outdoor watering systems.

Extended Forecast:

Our extended forecast is a pretty tricky one for the region. Tonight’s data is suggesting that we could see a storm system bring winter weather back into the region as soon as Saturday evening, lingering through Monday evening. What a great way to start off Spring 2023, am I right? The latest date suggests a rain/snow mix will start over western areas later Saturday, and will linger around the area through Monday. Some accumulation will even be possible along and to the west of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor. Right now, the overall confidence in precipitation amounts and types is extremely low. What we are confident in is that it will be much colder around the region! Highs will be about 20-30 degrees below average Saturday through Monday, with morning lows remaining below freezing each morning through Tuesday. By Tuesday evening, we will begin to warm back up, with highs likely returning to the 50s and 60s! You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 14th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, March 14th:

Sunrise: 7:59 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:54 PM CDT

Average High: 67°

Record High: 86° (1972)

Average Low: 38°

Record Low: 13° (1954)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

