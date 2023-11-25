Good evening and happy Saturday!

Tonight we are seeing some freezing conditions across the region. Lubbock will bottom out at 28 degrees with the chance of some patchy black ice in the morning so be safe on the roads!

Tomorrow we will see a high of 49 degrees with precipitation chances ending before midnight tonight. Winds will remain out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Sunday night we will drop to 25 degrees, getting even colder across the region! Monday will have a hard morning freeze with temperatures warming to 50 throughout the day and winds will shift more south.

Monday night we will start to slightly warm, still remaining below freezing. We will bottom out at 28 degrees with Tuesday seeing some more sunshine throughout the day. Our high for Tuesday will be 58 with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night we will almost be above freezing, sitting at 31 for the low temperature. Wednesday will have southerly winds and a high of 61 degrees.

Wednesday night will begin to warm up a bit for those overnight lows, putting us at 37 for the night and Thursday morning. Our high throughout the day Thursday will be 61 with a 20% chance of precipitation and southwest winds below 20 mph.

Thursday night will bottom at 36 degrees and Friday will warm up to 62 with a 10% chance of precipitation. Saturday is looking like we may see some rain kicking off the weekend; our high for the day will reach 63 with west southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

I hope you all had such a great holiday, it’s Christmas time!

-Kathryn