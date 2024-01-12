LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday night weather update for January 12th, 2024.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 28°. Winds WSW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Arctic front arrives P.M. High of 52°. Winds SW→NE 18-22 MPH.

Tonight:

A cold night will fall on the KLBK viewing area tonight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to low 30s, with warmest temperatures remaining over southeastern areas. We will see a few clouds around the region, with winds out of the west-southwest around 10-15 MPH.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Saturday Morning, January 13th, 2024.

Short Term:

Saturday will be a day of significant change around the region. Highs will range anywhere from the low 60s over southwestern areas, to the upper 20s over the northwestern KLBK viewing area. Our strong surge of arctic air will race into the region throughout the day. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast behind the front, with gusts as high as 40 MPH likely. Once the front passes through, temperatures will quickly fall below freezing. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be very cold, with lows falling into the single digits to mid teens.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for highlighted counties below from 6 PM CST Saturday, through Noon CST Sunday. Wind chill values as low as -15° are expected for these areas within this timeframe.

Wind Chill Advisory | Valid Saturday, January 13th, 2024

We will wake up with temperatures in the single digits and low teens Sunday morning, with wind chill values as low as -15° accompanying them around the region. Daytime highs will remain well below freezing, only warming into the teens to upper 20s. Wind chill values will range anywhere from -10° to 10° for the entire region throughout the day. Stay inside all day if at all possible. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with possibly some snow or ice across the Rolling Plains. Accumulation totals look to be negligible as of now. Frostbite could occur in as little as 10-15 minutes. Conditions remain dangerously cold overnight, with lows falling back into the single digits to low teens. Some northern areas will be flirting with temperatures below zero!

Monday looks to be the coldest day out of the next week, with highs remaining in the teens to low 20s around the region. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region, with isolated snow flurries possible north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH, keeping feel like temperatures in the negative digits to lower single digits for all locations. Monday night into Tuesday morning looks to be even colder, with lows falling into the negative digits over northwestern areas. Lows will vary from -5° to 15° across the region by sunrise on Tuesday. Wind chill values will be as low as -25° to -10°.

Wind Chill Watch | Valid Monday, January 15th, 2024

A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for highlighted counties above from 6 PM CST Monday, through Noon CST Tuesday. Wind chill values as low as -25° are expected for these areas within this timeframe.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid January 12th, 2024.

With our incoming Arctic blast, it’s a great time to remind everyone of the 4 Ps! Freezing temperatures are likely for ALL of eastern New Mexico and western Texas from Saturday night through Wednesday afternoon. Be sure to remember the 4 Ps during extreme cold events. Make sure to wrap and insulate exposed water pipes before Saturday night. Bring in pets and plants sensitive to colder temperatures, and check in on your people! Make sure they have a way to stay warm.

Remember the 4 Ps!

Extended Forecast:

Tuesday will be another day where we remain below freezing for most locations. Highs will range in the 20s to mid 30s, with southwestern areas rising back above freezing. Wind chill values Tuesday morning will be as cold as -25° in some places. We remain below freezing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but temperatures will be warmer around the region. By the late morning to early afternoon hours on Wednesday, we will finally see temperatures rise above freezing for all of the KLBK viewing area. They will remain there for Thursday and Friday afternoons too, although more cold air will begin to spill back into the region by the end of next week. As of now, it doesn’t appear to be as cold as our initial wave. We will continue to closely monitor trends.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid January 12th 2024.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, January 12th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:59 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 77° (1953)

Record Low: -10° (1918)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Take time now to prepare for the incoming arctic blast!

-Jacob

