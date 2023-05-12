LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for May 12th, 2023.

Tonight: Showers and storms increase. Low of 57°. Winds SE→NE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Widespread showers and storms. High of 68° before sunrise. Winds Var. 15-20 MPH.

Showers and a few strong storms will continue off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains this evening into the overnight hours. After midnight, showers and storms will spread further to the west as a low pressure system starts to move back into the KLBK viewing area. Winds will shift from the southeast to the northeast, with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH likely. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s by sunrise on Saturday.

Our high temperature for Saturday will occur before the sun comes up! Lubbock will see an early morning high temperature close to 68 degrees, with daytime temperatures only rebounding into the mid and low 60s during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be variable in direction, occasionally gusting as high as 25-35 MPH. Light to moderate rainfall will last most of, if not all day! Periods of heavy rain can be expected for some. A few areas will see over 3″ of rainfall throughout the day, with most areas seeing at least 1″. This is great news for ongoing drought conditions, but not great news for area graduates having to brave the conditions. Thankfully no severe weather is expected. Showers and storms will become more scattered and isolated during the late evening and overnight hours. Showers will linger into our Sunday morning, as low temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s.

Showers and occasional thunderstorms will linger around the region on Sunday. Some areas could see an additional 0.50″-1.00″ of rainfall. Highs will peak in the 60s and 70s, with winds out of the east around 15-20 MPH. We will keep a cloudy sky around the region. Isolated showers will linger into the overnight hours, as temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s Monday morning.

Monday will be drier, with isolated showers remaining around western Texas and eastern New Mexico! Highs will be in the 60s and 70s under a cloudy sky, with winds out of the east-northeast around 12-18 MPH. Monday night into Tuesday morning should remain dry, with lows settling into the 50s and 60s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 12th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, May 12th:

Sunrise: 6:49 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:39 PM CDT

Average High: 83°

Record High: 100° (2018)

Average Low: 55°

Record Low: 35° (1960)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Enjoy the rain!

-Jacob

