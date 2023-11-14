LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for November 14th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Low of 44°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Dense morning fog. Mostly cloudy. High of 65°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

Clouds will hang around the region tonight, keeping temperatures from dropping too much around the region. Although clouds keep us cooler during the day, they can actually keep us warmer at night! Clouds can trap heat closer to the surface, preventing it from being released into the upper portions of the atmosphere. This will result in low temperatures only bottoming out in the 40s region wide. Patchy dense fog will be possible around the region once again, with calm winds out of the southwest around 5-10 MPH. Be sure to reduce your speed and factor in extra time for your morning commute. As always, slow down and move over if you see flashing lights.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Wednesday Morning, November 15th, 2023.

Short Term:

Depending on cloud coverage, highs are on track to warm over the next several days. Highs will vary from the upper 50s to low 70s Wednesday. We warm into the mid 60s and mid 70s Thursday, before falling back into the 50s and 60s behind a cold front on Friday. Morning lows will remain in the low 40s to low 50s each morning. A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected each day. Winds will shift from the south to the southwest Wednesday into Thursday. Behind our cold front on Friday, winds will shift to the northeast. Gusts near 20-25 MPH are possible each day, with no rainfall likely around the KLBK viewing area.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 14th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Texas Tech takes on UCF at The Jones this Saturday for their last home game of the season. Gametime temps will be in the 50s and 60s, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky persisting throughout the game. Dress in layers, and cheer on those Red Raiders! Highs will peak in the 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky continuing to fall over the region. Morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s each morning. Our next cold front will arrive Sunday into Monday. This front will be stronger than the one expected on Friday, dropping highs back into the 50s to low 60s Monday and Tuesday. Isolated showers will return in association with the front, with the best chance for rain remaining off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains. We look to dry out region-wide by Tuesday, with more sunshine returning to the region.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 14th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, November 14th:

Sunrise: 7:18 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:45 PM CDT

Average High: 64°

Record High: 85° (1973)

Average Low: 37°

Record Low: 4° (1976)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

