LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for September 5th, 2023.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 68°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 100°. Winds SE 10-18 MPH.

We will be keeping a close watch over southeastern areas through the evening and early overnight hours. Isolated strong to severe storms could develop near places like Jayton, Lake Alan Henry, Guthrie, and Snyder. Any activity that develops could produce 60 MPH wind gusts and 1″ in diameter hail. Timing will be through 10 PM. A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for these regions (indicated in dark green below).

Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook: Valid 3 PM CDT September 5th, 2023.

Overnight, we will keep a clear sky around the region, with sustained winds out of the east-northeast around 12-18 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a degree or two cooler around the region, as highs climb into the 95°-104° degree range. Hottest temperatures will occur off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the region, with sustained winds out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain seasonably warm, as lows only fall into the mid 60s to mid 70s close to sunrise on Thursday.

Record-setting temperatures are likely across the region on Thursday. The current record for the city of Lubbock is 99°, and was set back in 2012. The current forecast calls for a high of 104° in the city of Lubbock. Temperatures across the KLBK viewing area will peak in the range of 95°-110°, with the coolest temperatures remaining over extreme western areas. Winds will be sustained out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be several degrees warmer than previous nights, as lows settle in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Lubbock has the potential to tie the all-time record hottest temperature ever recorded in Lubbock during the month of September. 105° is that number, and the current forecast calls for us to tie this record in Lubbock. Region-wide, temperatures will range from 95°-110° under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be sustained out of the west around 15-20 MPH. Isolated showers and storms are possible region-wide late in the day. We are not looking at a washout right now, but some areas could see locally heavy rainfall, cloud-to-ground lightning, and locally gusty winds. Friday night into Saturday morning will be seasonably warm, with lows dropping into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Rain chances and cooler temperatures are the driving force for the remainder of our forecast period. Highs will fall from the 95°-105° range on Saturday and Sunday, to the 80°-95° range for Monday and Tuesday. A strong cold front will bring cooler temperatures, and the return of moisture to the region. Northeastern areas currently have the highest probability of seeing this meaningful moisture, with southwestern areas having the least amount of likelihood of seeing showers and storms as of now. Morning lows will be noticeably cooler, as temperatures bottom out from the mid 50s to low 70s. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 5th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 5th:

Sunrise: 7:24 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:08 PM CDT

Average High: 88°

Record High: 102° (2000)

Average Low: 63°

Record Low: 46° (1961)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains! Stay cool out there.

-Jacob

