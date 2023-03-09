LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for March 9th, 2023.

Tonight: Still cloudy and cool. Low of 39°. Winds ESE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 65°. Winds S→NE 12-18 MPH.

A few breaks in the clouds are expected overnight tonight through Friday morning. Winds will shift from the east-southeast to the east northeast overnight as our next front begins to push into the region. Lows will bottom out in the 30s and 40s, with northern areas flirting with freezing. It wouldn’t hurt to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to freezing temperatures.

Friday will be a typical March day across the South Plains. Highs will peak in the 60s and 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east earlier in the day, before shifting to the south-southwest later in the day. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH are likely. We will remain windy Friday night into Saturday morning. Gusts will be as high as 40-45 MPH overnight, as lows only drop into the 40s and 50s.

Strong winds and warm temperatures return on Saturday. Gusts could approach 50 MPH throughout the day. Temperatures will peak in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Some areas off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains could see their first 90 degree day of the year. These warmer temperatures and stronger winds, combined with the dry conditions around the KLBK viewing area, will give us an elevated threat level of fire weather conditions around the region. Avoid any outdoor burning, in addition to any activities that could result in a spark. Cooler temps will move in overnight as a weak cold front moves in. Lows will cool into the 30s and 40s by sunrise Sunday. DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM this Sunday. We will ‘spring’ forward 1 hour, giving us later sunrises and later sunsets.

Temps fall a good 15-20 degrees around the region on Sunday, peaking in the 60s to low 70s. We’ll keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the east around 15-20 MPH. We could see a few showers late as our next cold front moves in. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20s to low 40s.

Extended Forecast:

A high variation in temperatures will remain the main story during our extended forecast. We will peak anywhere from the mid 50s to the mid 80s, with passing clouds and breezy conditions remaining. Morning lows will continue to see a high degree of variation, too! Lows will vary from the mid 20s to the low 50s. By the end of next week, we will be watching for the potential of our next storm system. This will bring in cooler temperatures, and hopefully more rainfall. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 9th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, March 9th:

Sunrise: 7:06 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:50 PM CDT

Average High: 66°

Record High: 88° (1911)

Average Low: 36°

Record Low: 13° (1924, 1932, and 1969)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx