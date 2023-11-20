LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday night weather update for November 20th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low of 38°. Winds N 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy A.M. High of 55°. Winds N 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

Winds will remain breezy around the region tonight, gusting as high as 30-40 MPH out of the north. This will provide us with wind chill values as low as the low 20s through sunrise on Tuesday. Actual air temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s to mid 40s by sunrise on Tuesday. Warmest temperatures will remain over southeastern areas. We will see a partly cloudy sky return to the region.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Tuesday Morning, November 21st, 2023.

Short Term:

After some morning clouds, abundant sunshine will return to the region during the afternoon hours on Tuesday. Highs will range through the 50s around the region, with northerly winds becoming calmer by the afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be bitter cold, as lows plummet into the 20s to mid 30s. Most of the region will see a hard freeze. Be sure to bring in your pets and plants sensitive to the sub-freezing temperatures. We’ll be back into the 50s and 60s on Wednesday under a sunny sky. Another night below freezing possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thanksgiving Day looks to be an average late-November day around the region! Highs will vary from the upper 50s to low 60s around the region, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky around the forecast area throughout the day. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH. Clouds will increase during the evening and overnight hours, with a cold front beginning to move in from the north.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 20th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Cooler air filters into the region on Friday, with area-wide highs only peaking in the 40s and 50s. As this next storm system moves in, a number of things could happen. Unfortunately, data is very conflicted as to what will occur at this point in time. For now, we’re remaining conservative with the forecast, calling for cooler and mostly dry conditions to hang around the region Friday through Monday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, with morning lows in the 20s and 30s. There is a slight chance that we could see wintry precipitation around the region Friday night into Sunday morning, but overall confidence is exceptionally low. With many traveling across the region next weekend due to the Thanksgiving holiday, we want to urge everyone to remain weather aware and stay up to date with the most recent forecast trends. Make sure to be prepared for bitter cold temperatures, and possibly some patchy ice on roadways. We will continue to keep a close eye on the latest trends, and provide you with continued updates throughout the remainder of the week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 20th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 20th:

Sunrise: 7:24 AM CST

Sunset: 5:42 PM CST

Average High: 62°

Record High: 88° (1996)

Average Low: 35°

Record Low: 17° (1937)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

