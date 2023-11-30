LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday night weather update for November 30th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 28°. Winds NW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 62°. Winds WSW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

Colder temperatures are moving into the region behind today’s cold front. Lows will bottom out in the low 20s to mid 30s around the KLBK viewing area. Northwestern areas will be the coldest, with a few locations off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains remaining just a few degrees above freezing. Winds will be out of the northwest around 8-12 MPH, with a few clouds hanging around the region.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Wednesday Morning, November 29th, 2023.

Short Term:

High temperatures look to remain above average in the upper 50s and 60s as we head into the weekend despite another weak cold front. We will see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky around the region each day. Winds will be noticeably stronger, especially on Saturday. Gusts will approach 40 MPH at times. Morning lows will hover around freezing, so be sure to continue to bring in your pets and plants sensitive to the colder temperatures.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 28th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Winds will remain breezy during the work week next week, with gusts near 20-30 MPH possible each day. Highs will remain above average, as will morning lows. We will peak in the 60s to low 70s each day, with morning lows only bottoming out in the upper 20s to low 40s. Periods of clouds will frequent the region each day next week. However, we will continue with our mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky each day.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 28th 2023.

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, X, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. Be sure to also download the new and improved Everything Lubbock Weather app, available for free in the Google Play Store and App store.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 30th:

Sunrise: 7:33 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Average High: 59°

Record High: 81° (2012)

Average Low: 31°

Record Low: 10° (1918)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

X: @jrileywx