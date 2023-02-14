LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for February 14th, 2023.

Tonight: Calming winds. Low of 35°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cold front arrives. Still windy. High of 60°. Winds SW→NW 25-30 MPH, gusts +50 MPH.

After a day of free microdermabrasions around the region, many are hopefully anticipating a break in the wind and dust! Winds will continue to decrease around this evening into the early overnight hours. Sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH are expected overnight under a clear sky. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 30s out west, to the mid 40s off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains.

Wednesday will be another breezy day around the region, but it will also be a day of change. A cold front will pass through the region, bringing in colder air and later in the day. Highs will peak anywhere from the upper 30s to lower 40s over northwestern areas, with highs climbing into the upper 60s to lower 70s over southeastern areas. Once the front passes through, winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest. Gusts as high as 55 MPH are expected. Winds will gradually calm overnight into Thursday morning as temperatures plummet! Lows will settle in the 10s and 20s region-wide.

Winter returns to the region on Thursday, with high temperatures reaching the 30s and 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the north around 18-22 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Thursday night into Friday morning will be bitter cold once again, as temperatures drop into the 10s and 20s.

As we round out the work week, temperatures will slowly begin to warm. Highs are on track to reach the 40s and 50s Friday, as clouds increase later in the day. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly, with lows in the 20s to mid 30s expected.

Extended Forecast:

Winds and clouds will return to the South Plains Saturday through Tuesday. Highs will warm from the 50s and 60s on Saturday, to the 60s and 70s Sunday through Tuesday! Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH are expected each day, with an overcast sky hanging around the area from Sunday through Tuesday. Morning lows will be below freezing Saturday morning, before warming into the mid 30s to low 50s from Sunday through Tuesday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 14th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, February 14th:

Sunrise: 7:33 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:31 PM CDT

Average High: 59°

Record High: 87° (1979)

Average Low: 30°

Record Low: 0° (2021)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx