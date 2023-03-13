LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday night weather update for March 13th, 2023.

Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Wintry mix north late. Low of 33°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 62°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Just like we saw this morning, another round of light precipitation is expected over the northern South Plains tonight! Areas along and north of Highway 70 have the highest likelihood of seeing a wintry mix with light accumulations. I am not concerned with the likelihood of accumulation over these regions. However, we could see a slick spot or two on elevated roadways and elevated surfaces. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to upper 30s by sunrise Tuesday, with winds out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH.

Tuesday will start off with a light wintry mix over northern areas. By noon, we will see more sunshine around the region as temperatures begin to warm. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH throughout the day, as highs climb into the 50s and 60s. Warmest temperatures will remain over southwestern areas, with our northeastern locations being the coolest. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be chilly, as lows settle in the 30s to upper 40s.

We will be putting the ‘wind’ in Wednesday this week! Gusts as high as 40-45 MPH are likely out of the southwest under a mostly cloudy sky. This dry, warm wind will warm temperatures into the 70s and 80s during the afternoon hours, with areas of patchy blowing dust returning to the area. Breezy conditions will remain overnight into Thursday morning, as temperatures only drop into the 40s and 50s.

Big changes are set to arrive later in the day on Thursday. We will manage to warm into the upper 60s to lower 80s region-wide before a strong cold front arrives later in the day. We will see a mostly cloudy sky all day, with winds gusting as high as 40-50 MPH out of the southwest ahead of our cold front. Once the front passes through later in the afternoon, winds will shift to the northwest as they maintain their intensity. Areas of blowing dust will likely continue into the overnight hours, as temps plummet into the 20s to mid 30s! Be sure to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to the freezing temperatures.

Extended Forecast:

If you’re a winter lover, you’re in luck! St. Patrick’s Day 2023 could be the coldest we have seen in 30 years! Highs are not expected to warm out of the 40s to low 50s around the region. We will keep highs in the 30s to low 50s every day from Friday through Monday. Sunday into Monday, we are monitoring for the potential of some wintry precipitation returning to the region! This would likely be in the form of mainly snow, and could result in some minor impacts across the region. Overall confidence in this system is very low, as there are a lot of discrepancies amongst our different forecast models. We will continue to keep a track on things over the coming days. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, March 13th:

Sunrise: 8:01 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:53 PM CDT

Average High: 67°

Record High: 91° (1916)

Average Low: 38°

Record Low: 12° (1950)

