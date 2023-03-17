LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for March 16th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 29°. Winds SE→N 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 49°. Winds ESE 12-18 MPH.

Another chilly night is in store for the KLBK viewing area. Lows are on track to bottom out in the upper 20s to mid 30s, with areas along and north of the Highway 62/82 corridor most likely falling below freezing. Be sure to bring in any pets or potted plants sensitive to the freezing temperatures. Winds will remain calm, shifting from the southeast to the north overnight. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region.

A cold and cloudy Saturday is expected across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Highs will range from the mid 40s into the mid 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cold, with northern areas falling below freezing. Temperatures will range in the mid 20s to mid 30s by sunrise Sunday.

Temperatures will remain below average on Sunday, but they will not be as cold as what we experienced on Saturday. We will climb into the upper 40s to upper 50s during the afternoon and evening hours, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky hanging around the region. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will be cold, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Spring officially begins at 4:24 PM CST Monday afternoon. We will keep below average temperatures around the forecast area for the first day of spring, with temperatures only warming into the 50s to low 60s. A mostly cloudy sky will hang around the region, with winds out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Gusts as high as 35 MPH will be possible. A few showers will be possible over northern areas late in the evening. Not much in the way of accumulation is expected. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Extended Forecast:

Warm and windy conditions return to western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Tuesday! A few showers will be possible over northern and northeastern areas early in the day. We will remain dry Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon, before a round of strong to severe storms could impact northeastern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Large hail appears to be the main concern with anything that develops at this time. We will see strong winds around the region, with gusts as high as 40-50 MPH likely. This will bring blowing dust back into the area. Blowing dust will remain possible Wednesday through Thursday. We will start to clear out by Friday behind a cold front, with highs falling from the 70s and 80s, back to the 60s and 70s. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 17th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, March 17th:

Sunrise: 7:55 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:57 PM CDT

Average High: 68°

Record High: 90° (2011)

Average Low: 39°

Record Low: 18° (1917 & 1970)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx