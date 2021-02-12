Winter Storm Update: Expected Impacts for the Next 72 Hours

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday afternoon winter storm update.

Today: Light snow. High of 24°. Winds E 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Icy with light snow. Low of 14°. Winds E 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Light snow. High of 20°. Winds E 10-20 MPH.

Light snow and freezing drizzle is falling across the South Plains this morning. Slick spots are expected area-wide, so please slow it down on area roadways, not just bridges and overpasses. High temperatures will remain below freezing all day long, only topping out from the 10s to middle 20s for all of the KAMC viewing area. Winds will be light out of the east around 10-15 MPH. Wind chill values will range from the negative single digits to the lower 10s. Light snow will continue throughout the day, even into the evening hours. Lows tonight will range from the upper single digits, to the upper 10s. Stay at home unless you just absolutely have to go out!

Light snowfall will remain possible throughout the day on Saturday, with icy conditions continuing. Highs will remain well below freezing, with temperatures struggling to get out of the 10s. Highs will range from the 10s to middle 20s, with winds out of the east around 10-15 MPH. Accumulations will be minor throughout the day, but just enough to create hazardous travel conditions. Overnight, snow will begin to increase in intensity and coverage as an upper level storm system approaches the region. Low temperatures will get down into the single digits to middle 10s, with heavy snow increasing. Winds will shift to the north around 12-18 MPH.

A Weather Awareness Day has been issued for Sunday and Monday. Heavy snow is forecasted to fall all across the region on Sunday and Monday. In addition to the snow, we are expecting wind chill values about 15-25 degrees below zero! With these types of temperatures, frostbite could occur in as little as 20-30 minutes.

High temperatures on Sunday will top out in the middle teens to lower single digits. Heavy snow will fall all day long. All of the South Plains is expected to pick up 3-5″ of snow, with some areas possibly seeing over 12″ on snow by Monday afternoon. Travel will be extremely hazardous across the region, and is extremely discouraged. DO NOT go outside unless it is absolutely necessary. The type of snow we are expecting is called a dry snow, and isn’t the best kind of snow to make snowmen or snowballs. Kiddos do not need to be out in these elements.

Overnight lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be in the lower single digits, to nearly 15 degrees below zero for some locations. Wind chill values will be nearly 30 degrees below zero, with moderate snow still falling across the region. Snow will begin to taper off around sunrise on Monday. When all is said and done with, some locations could see over 1 foot of snowfall. High temperatures on Monday will only top out in the upper single digits to lower teens, with a bit more sunshine during the afternoon hours. Wind chill values will remain below zero all day long. Overnight, more clouds will move into the region as our next storm system approaches. Lows will fall back below zero degrees for some, with the remainder of the South Plains remaining in the single digits.

Stay inside this weekend. Frostbite could occur in as little as 20-30 minutes! This isn’t the type of snow to make snowmen or snowballs in, as it is too dry. Wind chill values around 20-30 degrees below will make conditions potentially deadly at times. Please take this system seriously.

Please stay tuned to the KAMC Storm Team for continuous updates. We will keep you advised.

-Jacob.

