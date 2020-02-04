Winter Storm Update for February 4th – February 5th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on this week’s winter event. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Overnight tonight, a cold front will move into northern portions of the South Plains. High temperatures on Tuesday will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but our high temperatures will occur at midnight tonight. Once the cold front pushes through, temperatures will steadily drop. Winds will shift to the northeast after midnight, gusting close to 30 MPH.

Tuesday will be a wintry day across the region. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day. By the afternoon hours, most areas will be below freezing. Clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon and evening hours as precipitation begins to develop to the west of the New Mexico-Texas state line.

After 5 PM, precipitation will begin to filter into western portions of the South Plains. Precipitation may originally start off as rain, but it will quickly transition over to snow. Northwestern portions of the South Plains will see the lightest amount of snow from this event. As we head into the overnight hours, snowfall will intensify. Northerly winds will result in wind-chill values in the lower single digits.

A few locations will see wind-chill values below zero, especially north of Highway 70. Some areas, including Lubbock, will see between 1-2″ of snowfall before midnight.

Throughout the overnight hours, heavy snowfall will continue to occur. Additional snowfall totals will range from 1-3″ before noon on Wednesday. High temperatures will remain below freezing, as heay snow and northerly winds continue across the area. Snow should come to an end by 6 PM Wednesday evening. Event totals for your specific location can be found on the map below.

Although the snow will come to an end, travel impacts will continue to be felt through at least Thursday morning. As people drive over the snow, it will melt. Once traffic slows down, the slush wil re-freeze, resulting in an ice rink across most of the area. Be sure to slow down, leave extra space between you and other cars, leave your headlights on low beams and keep your cruise control off.

Stay tuned to KAMC News on Twitter, Facebook and everythinglubbock.com. We will keep you up to date on the latest information as this storm continues to develop.

Stay safe, and stay warm!

-Jacob

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx